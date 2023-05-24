Yesterday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields, went to Penns Valley Elementary School to visit with the 3rd grade classrooms.

During the visit, the kids learned about how to put a forecast together, weather safety, and did some experiments. Each student got to make their own tornado in a tube. Thank you for asking so many great questions about safety preparations and weather! Thanks for having us visit!

If you would like a weather visit to your school or classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com