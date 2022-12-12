Last Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the 3rd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District.

The 3rd grade students were shown how a forecast is put together, as well as experiments explaining how weather happens in our atmosphere. The 3rd grade students asked a lot of great questions about tornadoes, hurricanes, and how storms form!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com