On Wednesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Presbyterian Village in Hollidaysburg for their neighborhood learning series.

At the program we discussed how a forecast is put together and a typical day at WTAJ.

Thanks for having us visit, for telling fantastic stories, and asking great questions!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you would like to have Meteorologist Christy Shields visit with your community group, email cshields@wtajtv.com