Last Friday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the students at Stone Valley Community Charter School in Huntingdon County.

The students learned how to put a forecast together, did some experiments, and even read some books!

We focused a lot on how the water cycle works, and also learned about thunderstorms. The students asked a lot of great questions during the visit and were very fascinated by tornadoes. Thank you so much for having us visit!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com