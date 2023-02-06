On Saturday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library to do a winter themed weather program.

At the program, we read a few books about winter weather, did some experiments, and also created a salt snowflake craft! The kids were fantastic and they were excited to learn all about winter weather! Thanks for having us visit!

If you would like to have a library or school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com