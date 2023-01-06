Tonight the January full moon will be in the sky. The January full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. It will be at its fullest at 6:08 PM on Friday January 6th.

Tonight the weather will not cooperate to check out the January full moon. We will have a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Now there could be a few breaks in the cloud coverage and if you’re lucky enough to get a glimpse of it, send any photos our way! Make sure to share in an email or a Facebook message.

The next full moon will happen in February on Sunday February, 5th at 1:29 PM. February’s full moon is known as the snow moon.