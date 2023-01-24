Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with snow moving in.

Wednesday we will have snowfall at first turning over to some sleet, freezing rain, and rain by Wednesday afternoon. There could be travel disruptions and snow accumulations are expected through the morning hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson County from Wednesday at 3:00 AM until 4:00 PM Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties from 4:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 PM Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Blair, Clearfield, Cameron, Elk, Huntingdon, and Centre county from Wednesday at 4:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The Winter Storm Watch will either turn into a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning so make sure to stay up to date with the forecast.

We could see in our northeastern counties around 4-6″ of snowfall. In our southern and western counties expect around 2-4″ of snow. Remember if the changeover takes longer, we will be at the higher snow amounts, if we see the switch to sleet and ice earlier, we will be at the lower end of the snow totals.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers mixed with snow showers later in the day. Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.