Tracking our next weather maker this weekend that will first bring mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the 50’s to even the 60’s on Saturday before rain moves in during the evening. A complex setup will bring waves of rain to the area beginning Saturday night. We will see rain, heavy at times during the day Sunday. Rain totals could reach 2″ for some. Mostly locations will pick up around 1.5″ by the time all is wrapped up Sunday night. Enough cold air moves in transition rain to snow Sunday evening which could lead to extra slick conditions. Cold and blustery conditions will be on tap Monday with highs only in the 30’s and periodic snow showers or flurries.

Here’s a look at futuretrack Saturday night:

Rain overspreads the entire area Sunday with some of it being heavy at times.

Some forecasted hometown rain totals with some higher amounts likely.

