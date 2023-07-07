Expect a dry start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds most of the day Saturday. It will be a touch less humid with high temperatures in the 80’s. Come Sunday expect a whole different weather story as moisture lifts north once again bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Futuretrack pinpointing showers by Sunday morning with some rain to be heavy at times. Then a round of thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. Some of the heavier pockets of rain could amount to 1 to 2″ with some higher amounts leading to localized flooding. High temperatures in the afternoon top out in the 70’s.

After another round of wet weather expect drier conditions come Monday and this dry period looks to stick around at least through the mid-week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.