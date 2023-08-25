After a busy couple of days of weather we can finally relax and enjoy the weekend. The weekend delivers a mainly dry setup, aside from the chance for passing shower or thundershower on Saturday. Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour conditions and temperatures on Saturday:

After highs in the low 80’s do expect temps to fall into the 50’s Saturday night into Sunday. Less humid conditions expected on Sunday afternoon under lots of sunshine. A great weekend to enjoy the great outdoors!

Looking ahead expect a cooler than average pattern into next week. The jet steam takes a dive out of Canada supplying us with cooler temps in the 70’s and overnight temperatures in the 50’s and even some 40’s. It will feel like mid September, so this would be a premature statement that this is “like” an early fall. Along with cooler conditions there will be a few shower chances throughout the week. On a bigger note we are closing in on peak Hurricane season, and a pattern like this will help steer tropical activity away from the mid-Atlantic seaboard.