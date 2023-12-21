The first full day of winter will bring lots of clouds and temperatures slightly above average with light winds. Our average high for Friday is 38 degrees in Altoona.

On Saturday a weak weather system will keep us cloudy and bring a few showers from the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday will start with patchy fog with leftover moisture but the afternoon will be drier with temperatures rising well into the 40s.

Christmas day will be dry and mild even though we should have a good amount of clouds.

Temperatures will be close to 50 degrees!

After Christmas a storm will bring us more rain from Tuesday into early Wednesday.

After that it will turn cooler with a few rain or snow showers.

Latest ECMWF shows a little system here the following weekend. Light snow favoring southern areas.

For the first week of January I still see the potential for snow.

The GFS is starting to get interested. The Euro control is bullish.

The ensembles for both look like 2-4 inches. Remember we are watching the mean, the green line.

As one of my old meteorologist buddies used to say…the roulette wheel is spinning!

Have a great holiday!

Mark