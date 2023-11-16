It’s been a very dry stretch across the area, which amounted to one of the driest starts to November on record. Along with abnormally dry conditions above average to near record high temperatures took a stand over the last few days. Friday begins dry with with another round of above average temps. Most places will make it into the 60’s before showers move in during the afternoon and gradually cool us down.

Some showers may be heavy at times during the afternoon and carrying into the early evening hours. We will pick up anywhere from around 0.50″ to 0.75″ on the higher end.

Once the front passes our winds will turn out of the northwest on Friday night leading to much colder conditions to settled in this weekend. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s. Definitely returning to more November-like standards. Expect NW winds from 15 to 25 mph with some higher gusts at times. Blustery and much colder sum up our weekend!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.