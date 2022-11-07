A dry and cooler airmass started to settle into the region today and will dominate our weather through much of the week. With a clear sky and a slackening wind, temperatures will fall fast, and it will be much cooler than recent nights. Lows will be in the 30s.

Our Election Day is going to be a nice bright day. The morning will be cool with temperatures starting in the 30s, but the afternoon will be quite comfortable for the month of November with highs in the 50s with warmer spots reaching to near 60 degrees.

A clear sky and light winds will help temperatures drop into the 20s to near 30 Tuesday night but then sunshine will help temperatures rebound back into the upper 50s to near 60. Thursday will turn even milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will be passing well to our south later in the week but some of its moisture will get pulled into our region on Friday as the next cold front comes out way. Friday will likely bring periods of rain, maybe even a thunderstorm. It will still be mild though with highs in the lower to middle 60s. This front may still be close enough to bring some rain early Saturday then the rest of the day will be windy with some clearing. Highs will be in the 50s but temperatures likely will start to fall later in the day.

Sunday will be windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine. There will be a shower or a flurry in places with highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Monday will still be brisk and chilly before temperatures rebound closer to average for the middle of next week.

