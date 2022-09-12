Tuesday will start off with a few pockets of fog along with some sunshine. The sunshine will mix with clouds during the midday and afternoon. The clouds will be most numerous north of Route 22 where there will be a couple of pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. The upper-level low-pressure system that has been giving us this unsettled weather pattern will lift to the northeast on Wednesday. It will still be close enough to allow for some clouds to mix in with our sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

An area of high-pressure building from the south will then dominate our weather through the rest of the week and the weekend. We will have a mostly sunny sky Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The afternoons will be warm with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday and then near to above 80 Saturday and Sunday. It will also turn a little more humid too. The next front will bring a few more in the way of clouds along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm next Monday.

