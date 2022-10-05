After a few patches of morning fog, Thursday will become breezy and warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be near to just above 70. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and not too chilly with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

The next cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with a gusty breeze on Friday. This front will not have a lot of moisture but will likely bring some brief gusty showers through the region. Highs will be near to just above 60 but it may start to turn chillier later in the day. Saturday will be breezy and chilly with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be a cool day with highs in the lower 50s. Monday will not be as chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be a milder day with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower with highs in the middle to upper 60s. The next front can bring more clouds than sunshine with the possibility for a shower with highs in the upper 60s.

