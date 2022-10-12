Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild for the middle of the month of October. An approaching cold front will bring showers, even a thunderstorm or two, Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures tonight will hold in the 50s. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday afternoon, but there will be a couple of isolated showers around. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 50s to as much as the middle 60s but it will start to turn cooler later in the day.

Behind this front, a cooler air mass will move in on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. We will see both clouds and sunshine Saturday and it will be a nice day with highs in the 60s. Some spots may flirt with the 70° mark. A weak cold front will bring the chance for a shower on Sunday; otherwise, we will have clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A stronger front will move through the area with some showers on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s. Behind the front, Tuesday will be blustery and chilly with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered showers. There may be snowflakes mixed in, especially on some of the higher elevations. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 40s with some of the higher elevations not getting out of the 30s. Wednesday will be cool despite some a return of sunshine with highs in the 40s.

