After a foggy start to the day in places, Friday will be the best day of the week. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine and highs close to 80. The weekend will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will prevail for early Saturday, mixing with and then fading behind clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. That is going to feel hot for those going to the Penn State game that will kick off at noon though the developing clouds will help.

We’ll have rain at varying rates from Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain may be heavy. Because of the clouds, rain, and easterly flow, temperatures will be struggling to reach the lower 70s Sunday. This slow-moving system will bring us showers, and maybe a thunderstorm on Monday. Highs will be in the 70s. This system will be close enough to bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered around the area each day from Tuesday into Wednesday. That will keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s. Though there are a lot of uncertainties with that system this far out.

Clearing may arrive later Wednesday and then sunshine should prevail for Thursday of next week. Temperatures will rebound back to above average.

