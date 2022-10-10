A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop fast tonight. Lows will be mostly in the lower 40s, but some of the colder valley spots will drop into the 30s. A few pockets of valley fog will develop and will evaporate away fast in the morning.

Sunshine will help Tuesday to turn a little warmer during the afternoon. Highs will be well into the 60s to near 70 in places. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will reach near to just above 70 before the clouds thicken and there could be a shower in a few spots by evening. This front will bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Behind this front, a cooler air mass will move in on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Saturday with highs near to just above 60. A stronger front will pass through the region with some showers Sunday night into Monday followed by much chillier air pushing into the region.

