An area of high pressure sliding to our south is going to give us nice weather through the middle of the week. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will drop fast tonight. Lows will be in the 20s with some of the deeper valleys dropping into the lower 20s. After the chilly start to the day, sunshine will help us to turn milder again Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will just mix with a few clouds on Thanksgiving Day with highs in the lower 50s.

An approaching cold front will bring some showers Thursday night into Black Friday. These showers will be scattered so it won’t be a total washout for the shoppers. Highs on Friday will be in the middle to upper 40s. A shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday; otherwise, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be near 50.

There is a better chance for some rain from Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will just be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s. There may be a shower or flurry in spots early; otherwise, Monday will be breezy with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some sunshine will then push temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50 on Tuesday.