Clouds will persist as a front approaches the area tonight along with scattered showers, drizzle, and areas of fog. It will be mild for the very end of October/beginning of November with lows close to 50.

This front will be pushing through and east of our area during the day on Tuesday. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine along with a gusty breeze. There will still be a shower or a touch of drizzle in places, but much of the day should be rain-free. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Some of the deeper valleys east of I-99 will reach well into the 60s.

Wednesday will be a relatively nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 60s. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday may start off with areas of fog along with low clouds but then the rest of each day will feature some sunshine with milder afternoons. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Some places will reach to near 70, especially on Saturday. Sunday will still be mild despite more clouds than sunshine along with the chance for a shower with highs in the 60s to near 70. The next system will bring a fair amount of clouds along with the chance for showers on Monday. It will still be mild with highs in the 60s. Behind that system, it will stay mild through the middle of next week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.