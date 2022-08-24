Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s. There will be a few areas of valley fog later tonight into early Thursday. Otherwise, Thursday will turn quite warm with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the middle 80s.

Friday will turn warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower, maybe even a rumble of thunder, is possible by the end of the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Behind this front, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will each feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible on any of the days, especially, during the afternoon hours, but most of us should be rain free. Highs each day will be in the lower 80s. Some spots could reach the middle 80s. The next front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday of next week. It will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s.

