Tonight expect the smoke and haze to linger overnight. Be sure to keep your windows closed as the air quality remains unhealthy. Low temperatures drop into the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the north. With the poor air quality in place, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors for you and your pets.

You can stay up to date with the air quality reading for your location at Airnow.gov.

The smoke and haze will again be with us into the day on Thursday where at times the smoke becomes a bit thick which will impact our air quality. Thursday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a better chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorms. While these showers will be brief, the chance will be more widespread across the region. High temperatures will sit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s with a stray shower.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The chance of showers will be around for Friday afternoon otherwise partly sunny and hazy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Few clouds for Friday night as low temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.

Hazy sunshine is back with us for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday we’ll see increasing cloud cover ahead of our next rain maker. This one more promising to bring widespread rainfall late Sunday evening and into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will reach to near 80 on Sunday afternoon.

Shower chances will hang around both Monday and tuesday which will keep our high temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 60s to mid 70s.