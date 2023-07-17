Wildfire smoke has returned to Central PA and an Air Quality alert is in place until tonight. Today is a code orange day, so for those in the sensitive groups be mindful how much time you are spending outdoors while the air quality levels will sit unhealthy.

A cold front is approaching the region this afternoon. High temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the mid 80s with a southwest wind. Expect clouds to increase into this afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop. A few storms have the potential to be on the strong side bringing with damaging winds and heavy downpours. Overnight we’ll see a few showers under a mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

More clouds than sun for your Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms will linger for most of the day. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight clouds will decrease a bit and we’ll feel a slight relief from the humidity as lows drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Brief high pressure to the north will provide us with a drier day for Wednesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight we’ll sit in the low 60s with a stray shower.

