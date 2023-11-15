(WTAJ) — If you are a skier, snowboarder, or enjoy any winter activities involving snow, you can agree there’s no such thing as too much snow. In recent years it has been lackluster when it comes to a solid cold and snowy winter.

Mountain Manager at Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, Gary Dietke is hopeful snowfall makes a number of appearances this winter season at the slopes.

“Hopefully, Mother Nature will provide us some assistance and making it a better season for everyone,” Dietke said.

Ideal weather conditions haven’t been met for some years at Blue Knob. Deitke is banking on a better winter season. There has been snow and cold in recent years, but not long-lasting or frequent. He notes ideal conditions for the ideal season.

“We’d love to have at 10 to 15 degrees, especially overnight mid-morning during the day would be awesome. Makes it more comfortable for our skiers,” Dietke said.

A classic winter, with cold and snowy conditions, would be perfect. When all else fails, snow guns take off utilizing 100 gallons of water per minute to create artificial snow.

Snow gun used at Blue Knob.

“It has been all been a struggle with making snow. Temperatures have been up. Rain, we’ve received more rainfall than usual. So that makes it tough because that does take a lot of the snow away that we do make and then we have to remake,” said Dietke.

Warmer temperatures and rain make for sloppy elements. Winters can be mixed with abrupt shifts in our jet stream which has been more common in recent winters. A January thaw followed by a sudden blast of intense cold leads to an extra slippery slope.

“Again, that causes that flash freeze after the rain event or even after the big warm-up. The rain with the flash freeze makes it dangerous for our staff,” Dietke said.

This year, Gary hopes for a winter fit for you, consistently colder and snowier with fewer swings in temperature. This will allow for a perfect balance between a nice manmade base and fresh snow events to add layers of snow fun this winter.

“Everybody wants to come out and enjoy that fresh powder base that we’ve gotten. It opens up a lot of areas where there are not snowmaking capabilities in the woods, gives them that ability to ski those areas as well,” Dietke said.

Gary explained they’ve seen an uptick in longer-distance skiers traveling from all over the northeast to ski at Blue Know to enjoy a family-owned winter wonderland.