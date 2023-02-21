This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Today will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Most of the shower activity will be in the late morning into early this afternoon. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could be up to 45 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Bedford, and Huntingdon Counties from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds thickening with some rainfall. In spots, there could be some freezing rain. This could lead to slick and icy road conditions on Wednesday. Use caution as you travel. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday we will have some showers early then variable cloudiness. Thursday will be a mild day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be more seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures on Monday will reach the 40s. Monday we will have clouds increasing with showers late. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s.