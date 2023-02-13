A quiet evening on tap as we remain mostly clear. Just a few patchy clouds expected in our northern counties but winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine early on with clouds on the increase late in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s and lower 50s ahead of a weak cold front. Winds will be light and variable. A few showers will move in late tuesday evening and linger into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will sit very mild in the upper 30s to near 40.

A stray shower or two will linger into Wednesday morning before clouds move out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be surging on Wednesday as a warm front lifts over the region. We will see highs climb into the 50s and mid 60s with breezy winds out of the south. Overnight we become mostly cloudy as showers approach, temperatures will sit quiet warm in the mid 40s.

Scattered showers will move through on Thursday as temperatures sit mild in the 40s. The cold front will move in late Thursday and into Friday so temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday with a few scattered showers and snow showers. Friday night is when temperatures will fall back into the teens and low 20s.