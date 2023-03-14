We will continue to see snow showers mainly in our western counties today. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 2:00 PM. We could see some accumulations in the highest parts of the Laurel Highlands.

Today will be quite a windy day. Winds will be strong from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Gusts will be upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties until 8:00 AM Wednesday morning. Watch for blowing snow back onto the roadways that could lead to slick and icy spots. If you have anything that could blow away, make sure to secure it down. You also will want to charge any devices just in case of a power outage.

Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s, but with the wind, it will feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with some snow showers. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight will also be quite windy.

Wednesday we will have clouds to start and then they will decrease for the afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be blustery. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower 20s. Wednesday we will have a mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday clouds will increase, and showers will arrive. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday will be colder with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.