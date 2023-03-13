Today will be rather cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. In higher elevations, snow showers could lead to slick conditions. Use caution traveling in the mountains. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. Tonight winds will start to pick up from the northwest.

We will continue to see snow showers mainly in our western counties on Tuesday. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset Counties from 6:00 PM tonight until 2:00 PM Tuesday. We could see some accumulations in the highest parts of the Laurel Highlands.

Tuesday will be quite a windy day. Winds will be strong from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. If you have anything that could blow away, make sure to secure it down. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s, but with the wind, it will feel colder. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some snow showers. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Wednesday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower 20s. Wednesday we will have a mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday clouds will increase, and showers will arrive. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday will be colder with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.