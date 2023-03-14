Tonight snow showers will diminish for those across the Laurel Highlands. The rest of the region will just see some flurries. Winds will remain strong overnight out of the northwest at 20-25 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in place through 8 am. Low temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have clouds to start and then they will decrease for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a touch warmer upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds remain strong for Wednesday out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 20s.

Thursday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day on Thursday ahead of our next system. Low temperatures overnight will sit mild in the mid to upper 30s.

Showers will be moving in late in the morning on Friday under a cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s so this will be a rain event. Expect scattered showers into Friday night. Low temperatures will then fall in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday will be chilly under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky.