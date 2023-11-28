A winter feel as you head outside this morning with many of us in the low 20s. We’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s for most areas. Snow showers will be around for some, but the threat of a snow squall late morning early afternoon is likely, so keep an eye to the radar. Winds will be the main story today gusting upwards of 25-35 mph out of the west northwest. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy and cold as temperatures tumble into the teens as winds remain gusty.

After a bitter cold start to Wednesday, high temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 30s with the help of a wind shift. While still breezy winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph keeping the chill in the air. We’ll sit partly cloudy for Wednesday with overnight temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

A milder day for Thursday ahead of our next front. We’ll sit mostly sunny to partly cloudy as high temperatures make a run towards 50 degrees! Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight, clouds will build as rain moves in very late, temperatures will sit steady in the mid 30s.

Light rain is expected for much of Friday with temperatures sitting in the mid 40s for highs. Showers will taper by Friday night as low temperatures fall into the mid 30s.

An unsettled weekend ahead with a chance of showers around for both Saturday and Sunday.