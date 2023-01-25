This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Elk, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset counties until 7:00 PM.

In our southern areas near the turnpike we will see 1-2″ of snow and sleet accumulation. Most locations in Central Pennsylvania will pick between 2-4″ of snowfall and sleet from this system. In some spots north of I-80, there could be locally higher snow amounts.

We are expecting to see the heaviest burst of snow during the mid morning hours. Around noon, the snow turns to sleet and ice rather quickly. By around mid-afternoon this will taper off quickly. For evening commuters we will just be cloudy with drizzle and scattered showers.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with showers switching back over to snow showers. Winds will also pick up tonight into Thursday. Wind Gusts could be between 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Friday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers mixed with snow showers later in the day. Monday will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 30s.