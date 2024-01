Here are some snow reports as of 3pm. These numbers will continue to change fast for areas especially to the north and east.

Westmont 6.8″

Martinsburg 6″

Johnstown 5″

Hollidaysburg 4.5″

McConnellsburg 4.5″

Punxsutawney 4″

Indiana 3″

Harrisburg 3″

Somerset 2.5″

Lewistown 2″

State College 1.5″

Mark