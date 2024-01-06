(WTAJ) — Meteorologist Mark Mancuso provides an update on the winter storm from his travels on Saturday afternoon.

Travel conditions from State College to Altoona

Conditions are much worse closer to Altoona with heavy snow and poor visibility. Please stay off the roads as it’s dangerous for traveling. There is at least 4″ of snow in the WTAJ parking lot as of 3 p.m. and it is still snowing.

Here are the radar depictions for throughout the evening

3 p.m.

7 p.m.

Midnight

You can see how the snow diminishes early in the evening and is pretty much done by midnight.

The winter storm warning area that is shaded pink should see 4-8 inches of snow when all is said and done.

Tune into WTAJ News at 6 and 11 p.m. for the latest update from Mark.