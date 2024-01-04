The National Weather Service out of State College has is a Winter Storm Watch for select counties in our area from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Heavy snow and mixed precip will cause travel disruptions during this period. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations possible. The worse travel conditions are expected Saturday afternoon through Saturday night, especially along I-80 and I-99 points east.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Quiet conditions and seasonably cold temps expected Friday…it will be the calm before the storm.

Expected snow totals will likely be adjusted with changes in storm track and intensity. Here is a look at what we are looking at as of now. Heaviest storm totals near and east of I-99.

