Winter storm warnings for our eastern counties and winter weather advisories for our western counties on Saturday. Expect snow by Saturday morning…and it will turn heavy at times during the afternoon producing snowfall rates of 1″ per hour. This will greatly reduce visibilities on the area roads and also lead to quickly covered roadways. Good news this is a quick moving system, but it definitely packs a punch.

Snow develops during the morning hours, it will be mainly light to start with snow increasing in intensity throughout the day…

Snow picking up during the afternoon which will lead to dangerous travel conditions with snowfall at 1″ per hour.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals by the time the storm wraps up late Saturday. Some snow showers will continue during the day on Sunday. The bulk of accumulation expected on Saturday.

OK, are you ready? A busy weather pattern has begun. Our next weather maker moves in Tuesday. This storm will pack more of a punch with a slower track north, but it will be much warmer. Initially we see snow, but then transition to rain that will be heavy at times. Tuesday will be a *RED ALERT DAY* at WTAJ since this storm will bring more impacts to the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with Rain/snow to rain we will be concerned about snow melt from this weekends storm. Slush and runoff could lead to creeks rising and localized flooding Tuesday night. Winds will also be increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday as the storm ramps up off the coast.

