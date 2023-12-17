After a widespread soaking rainfall across central and eastern PA winter weather will move across western PA from late Monday into early Tuesday. Flood watches continue across eastern areas into Monday evening where 1-3 inches of rain could fall.

To the west winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings go into effect from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Heaviest snow will fall in the Laurel Highlands. Farther to the east snow could whiten the ground in places like Altoona and State College.

Travel could get tricky especially in the mountains. Along with snow strong winds will blow the snow and lead to reduced visibilities.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and then temperatures will slowly rise for the rest of the week.

After Tuesday the winds will relax and it should be generally dry.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s later in the week.

No signs of arctic air here quite yet.

Have a good week!

Mark