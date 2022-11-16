We’re heading into this winter in a rare form. For the third time in a row, we are likely going to have a La Nina. This threepeat has only happened two other times in the past century!

What is a La Nina? It’s a cooling of the Equatorial Pacific thanks to stronger-than-average easterly trade winds. This easterly flow brings up cooler water from the depths of the ocean near South America and spreads it westward.

This cooling has ramifications on weather patterns across the world!

Here in the united states, La Nina usually brings an active storm track with wetter weather to the pacific northwest with much of the south getting drier than average weather. There is often another batch of wetter-than-average weather in the Ohio Valley states.

As for temperatures, cold air masses are also ushered in by the polar jet stream to the intermountain west and northern plains. Warmer weather becomes more likely across the south to the Mid-Atlantic coast. But the impact it has here in central pa isn’t as strong.

Since La Nina is not the best predictor of winter for us in Central Pennsylvania, we look for other signs.

There is a growing pocket of cooler water in the Gulf of Alaska. This is a smaller area compared to last year but is positioned for the jet stream to enter stronger over Western Canada. This flow may help keep the cold bottled up over Alaska and Northwestern Canada for much of the winter. However, when that air comes down, it will bring sharp blasts of cold.

The water temperatures off of the east coast help show our big storm potential. Dry weather for much of autumn has really helped to keep the waters warmer off of the northeast coastline. Normally, this could give us a little better chance for a bigger storm, but cooler water in the North-central Atlantic may help to move storms away from the coast fast. So I’m leaning away from major storms.

The last thing to look at is the growth of snow and ice from Siberia into Canada. This plays a big role in the production of cold air. Snowcover grew fast early in the fall but really slowed recently, especially over Siberia. This means that once again it may not be the year for multiple subzero temperatures.

I take all of these signs and compare them to similar winters in the past. This year, I found the strongest analog to be the winter of 2011-12 with some similarities to 1999-2000, 2005-06, and the last couple of winters.

Let’s break this down to your Wintercast.

Even though the cold has recently come on strong again, I’m expecting it to retreat. Most of this winter will be back and forth leaning to mild weather. Another push of cold will come in December, but I believe one or two pushes of very mild air will push the month slightly above average. I also don’t like the prospect of snow – instead, I think there will be more mixed or rain events.

–

January may be the wildcard month of the winter. I do believe we have a very good chance for a thaw or two that will push our temperature slightly above average. However, this seems like the month that would be most prone to more snow events and pushes of arctic air. Either of these could easily slip us a little colder. If neither evolves, this winter may not be very winterlike at all.

While February may start cold, this month seems like it may be the mildest compared to the average which also happened last year.

Here in central pa, winter weather often pushes into march which is why I included it in the Wintercast, but I think the milder February will cause us to wave goodbye to lasting cold earlier than usual.

Forecasting a single snowfall amount is impossible. We normally have a wide variety of snowfall in Central Pennsylvania. That said, this year, I believe the main storm track will be to our west, leaving us with more in the way of wintry mixes again. Snow lovers, plug your ears because once again, I’m leaning toward a lack of big storms. Our snowfall forecast ranges from around 20″ in the deeper eastern valleys with some of the laurel highlands getting up to 60″.

Here is my impact forecast. Utility usage will be below average, but once again high prices will likely give you higher bills. Salt demand will be about average with more small and mixed events. Travel and schedule disruptions should be low, much like in the past couple of years.

Finally, I will leave you with a couple of bold predictions. I think we are going to have only one, maybe two big storms of 6″ or more. The same forecast of last year ended up working out. I also think there will be three to four warm stretches with temperatures reaching above 50 from December through February.