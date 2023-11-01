After a cold start with frost we’ll be in for a sunny afternoon. High temperatures remain chilly and below average in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Another nice day in store for Friday. Mostly sunny and seasonable as temperatures get closer to our average of 57 degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with winds remaining out of the southwest. Overnight, clouds will increase a bit with temperatures sitting in the upper 30s.

A nice weekend on tap as we remain back to average with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday to lower 60s come Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun for both days as high pressure sits overhead.

Monday night into Tuesday we’ll be tracking our next rain chance. This will once again bring cooler temperatures by Wednesday back in the 40s.