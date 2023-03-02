Tonight clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next system. Low temperatures will fall just below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

As the system pushes in from the south Friday morning we won’t see any rain or snow until late morning. This system will initially start as wet snow in our southern counties and push north. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Somerset county, where a little bit of ice is possible. We will see the transition to sleet into the afternoon and then a cold rain by the evening. As far as accumulations, we’re only expecting about an inch or so with the transition to rain. Temperatures will start in the morning around 32 degrees and climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Winds will pick up into the afternoon mainly across the laurel highlands where a Wind Advisory will be in place through Friday evening. Winds upwards of 45-50 mph are possible.

Heading into Friday night a few scattered showers will linger with low temperatures sitting in the mid 30s.

Saturday morning we will see a stray shower or snow shower linger for the morning hours. A cloudy afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

High pressure moves back in for Sunday and temperatures will sit back in the mid to upper 40s.