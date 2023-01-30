A slow-moving cold front is moving from our northwest to our southeast during the course of the evening hours. With this front, we are seeing cooler air move in along with a few rain and snow showers. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-20s to our southeast and upper teens to lower 20s for our northern counties. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Late overnight and into Tuesday there will be brief snow showers, and even some freezing drizzle in our southern counties.

We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday. High temperatures sit chilly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some sunshine in the afternoon with clouds moving back in overnight. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

High pressure will slowly move back in place for Wednesday and clouds should decrease a bit. Sunshine for the afternoon with chilly high temperatures sitting near 30 degrees. Overnight lows drop back into the teens as long as we remain mostly clear and winds will be calm.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with high temperatures rebounding nicely, reaching back into the upper 30s ti the lower 40s. This will be ahead of a strong cold front that won’t bring much in the way of rain or snow but it will bring a big drop in temperatures. Overnight lows fall into the teens.

Friday will be quite blustery and cold. Temperatures will struggle to climb much more than the lower 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Very cold air will move in throughout the day with a strong northwest wind. Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero.

Saturday will be cold as very dry air is in place, and we will see some sunshine for the day. High temperatures will only reach the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills waking up Saturday will be in the teens below zero for many.