Tonight clouds continue to build and a few showers are already in some areas. Low temperaures are going to hold steady right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Watch for some freezing drizzle.

Early Sunday morning we will get a rain/snow mix where our Northern counties will see mostly snow with a good coating, while the southern counties see more of the mix. This will make for some slick spots early in the day before temperatures rebound back to near 40 degrees. The second half of the day while it will be cloudy will be dry. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

We start the workweek on a quiet note with a good deal of clouds. Monday high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s as clouds slowly decrease into the evening. Low temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s as we clear out.

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday as the next storm system comes our way. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. A wintry mix is likely Wednesday night into Thursday. This is something we will get a better picture of as time gets closer but it looks like it has the potential for some travel issues. Temperatures may not leave the 30s on Thursday. Behind this system, it will be windy and colder Friday with scattered snow showers and highs in the 30s.

