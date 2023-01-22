The mixed precipitation will continue with mainly rain to our south, snow to our north and a rain/snow mix for many overnight. Temperatures will sit on either side of the freezing mark so watch for slick spots if you are out travelling. Snow showers will then be with many of us before day break on Monday which will lead to some slushy road conditions.

Monday morning we will have lingering snow showers before sitting mainly cloudy by the afternoon. Winds will pick up in to the afternoon from the northwest at 15-25 mph with highs reaching into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 as winds remain breezy.

Tuesday will be the calm between storms. We will sit mostly cloudy with just a stray snow shower across our northern counties. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will also remain breezy out of the west at 15-25 mph. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s as our next system moves in.

There are still many details up in the air for Wednesday as far as snow accumulations and exact timing. However what we do know now is that this will be a snow event early in the day where we could a get a few inches of snow before making the switch over to a rain/snow mix .This will cause for slick road conditions. Stay tuned for more details.

Thursday while it will be breezy, should be dry and cloudy afternoon. High temperatures will sit chilly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We remain cool into Friday with highs reaching near the freezing mark. A few snow showers look to move in late overnight and into the weekend.