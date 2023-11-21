(WTAJ) — We’re going to start Tuesday with a wintry mix before gusty winds and heavy rain move in.

This system moves in mid-morning hours between 7-9 a.m. and with temperatures sitting around 32-34 degrees, the onset of this will be a wintry mix.

Sleet and freezing rain will both be possible and could make for slick spots. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a good portion of our region until 1 p.m. for slick driving conditions, especially in the higher elevations.

With high temperatures expected to sit around 40-42 degrees, cold rain will be with us for the majority of the afternoon. Watch for ponding on the roads as some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Rain tapers by Tuesday evening and temperatures fall to near 40. Rain totals will be highest in our southeastern counties with many picking up over an inch to an inch and a half. Our northern counties will see about one inch.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers will linger on Wednesday with gusty winds out of the west. High temperatures will sit in the mid-40s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy with lows dropping just below freezing.

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving Day will be seasonable. Mostly sunny sky and high temperatures sitting at about 50 degrees.

The quiet stretch continues into Black Friday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. It will be chilly, with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.