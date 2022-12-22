(WTAJ) — A wintry mix is moving into central Pennsylvania Thursday followed by quite an arctic blast of temperatures over the weekend.

Thursday

Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 20s. A wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours, we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.

We will also see some sleet and snow accumulations. Expect 2-4″ in our eastern counties, further to the west we will have a trace to 2″ of snowfall. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day.

By Thursday evening, we will have the snow and wintry mix turning to plain rain. This will melt some of the snow that will fall. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to rise Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY

By early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Then the arctic front will move through during the morning hours turning any rain into snow showers.

Temperatures will plummet fast. High temperatures will happen early Friday and drop quickly. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the teens. This could lead to flash freezing and difficult road conditions. Winds will also pick up. Winds on Friday will be from the west between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour. We could see some wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch and a High Wind Watch for most of Central PA starting Friday afternoon and continuing until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. By Friday night, temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Saturday – Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve day will be windy with scattered snow showers. Mainly in our western counties. High temperatures will only make it into the teens. Winds on Saturday will also be strong from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits to lower teens. Christmas Eve night temperatures drop into the low single digits.

Sunday – Christmas

On Christmas Day, there could be a lingering flurry early otherwise we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Christmas will be in the teens. Christmas night temperatures fall back into the single digits.

Monday

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will start to rebound a bit next week. Monday we will make it into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the teens. Wednesday there will be clouds mixing with some sun and high temperatures in the 30s.