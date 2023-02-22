This afternoon will see some freezing rain turning to scattered showers. This could lead to slick and icy road conditions. Use caution as you travel.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. They begin in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, Jefferson & Somerset1:00 PM. For Centre and Clearfield, until 3:00 PM. For Cameron and Elk, until 6:00 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be on the rise into Thursday morning. At first, we will have lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s but by morning, we will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Thursday we will have some showers early then variable cloudiness. Thursday will be a mild day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be more seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be windy. Winds will be from the northwest between 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach over 45 mph. Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Some snow showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph.

Temperatures on Monday will reach the 40s. Monday we will have clouds increasing with showers late. We could see a bit of a wintry mix late Monday into early Tuesday. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday afternoon there will be a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sun.