As the system departs our region the wintry mix will continue off and on for majority of the overnight hours. Temperatures will not be moving much and will hold around 30 to 34 degrees. Roads will remain wet and slick in spots into the Friday morning commute.

We start Friday off with a few linger showers but quickly improve for Friday afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun by late afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be light out of the west. Overnight we sit cold with lows dropping into the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday and Sunday will be chilly days as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 30s while on Sunday many will sit in the upper 20s.

A quiet start to the week but colder air is with us through the new year. Monday we’ll sit partly cloudy with chilly high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be just a tad warmer with high temperatures in the upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.