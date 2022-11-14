Cold air will set the stage for our first widespread wintry weather event that could cause some issues on the road later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Snow will likely develop from the southwest to the northeast during the midday into the afternoon hours. There may be a few raindrops at first, but primarily this event will start as snow.

Warm air will then move in aloft and that will change the snow to a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and maybe some freezing rain. This changeover will happen first over Somerset and may not occur in the northeastern part of our region until Tuesday night.

Watch the storm with our interactive radar.

All of this precipitation will taper off by Wednesday morning and temperatures will mostly rise above freezing by sunrise. This means the roads should improve by Wednesday morning.

Total snowfall amounts will range from less than an inch near the Maryland border to around 4″ in some of the northern parts of our region.