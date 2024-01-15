Winning Moments Submissions

Did you witness an awesome moment at a local sporting event? Share it with WTAJ! As part of our “Winning Moment” initiative, you could see your submission online or in a newscast. Click the link below to our Google Form and if your submission is selected, we will be in contact through the email provided.

*NOTE: Images and video must be taken by the submitter. Content that includes watermarks will not be accepted. Not all submitted content will be utilized on-air, on our website and/or social media.