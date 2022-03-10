Below is a list of our active/upcoming and past contests. Click on the title of the contest to view the contest. Winners of past contests are listed on their respective contest page.
Active/Upcoming Contests
WTAJ 2022 Pro Football Challenge sponsored by Belding & Mull
Past Contests
The Granite Expressions Granite Countertop Sweepstakes
WTAJ’s Backyard Weather Contest presented by Park Home
$5,000 Home Improvement Sweepstakes
Gardners Candies $100 Gift Card Sweepstakes
2022 WTAJ Basketball Challenge
2021 WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Groundhog Wine Festival Tickets Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Giveaway
Clearfield Moose Snakefest Music Festival Ticket Giveaway
Altoona Curve Player of the Day Ticket Vouchers Sweepstakes
Our Mom’s the Best Photo Contest
More in May Fest 2021 Tickets Sweepstakes