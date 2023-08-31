STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philip Miller, DO, Internal Medicine, Mount Nittany Health, has a lot of tricks up his sleeves and it’s not just for treating his patients.

The self-taught magician puts on quite a show as he wows an audience that may be feeling a little tense.

“It really eases the tension a little bit between the doctor and patient relationship,” Dr. Miller explained. “Adults and kids absolutely love the tricks when we do them.”

Dr. Miller was always torn between two careers as a kid.

“I always wanted to be either a physician or a magician,” Miller explained. “When I first started as a child I had my fair share of magic kits and put on shows for my family and my friends.”

However, he’ll tell you he really got serious about sleight-of-hand magic in med school.

“Our professors, who taught all of our hands-on manipulation, said to find ways to help develop our sense of touch, our finger strength, our dexterity,” Dr. Miller said. “I figured sleight of hand magic is a really great opportunity for me to practice that and to utilize one of my other passions, which is magic.”

In fact, during his residency in Reading, Pa., he stumbled upon one of the oldest brick-and-mortar magic shops in the nation called Mignus Magic Shop. Miller said this helped rekindle his love for magic. He then started to do more shows and learned from other magicians when he attended conferences, and workshops and even traveled to Las Vegas.

“A lot of their philosophies I took from a magic perspective,” Dr. Miller told us. “I incorporated that into my practice and I think just both arts and passions have blossomed from there.”

Now as a physician for Mount Nittany Health, Miller amazes patients of all ages with his osteopathic manipulative treatments and incredible tricks.

“From a practical point of view it develops my sense of touch, my feeling and practice using my hands,” Dr. Miller said. “From an interpersonal level, it’s a great way to break the ice. It kind of lowers the formality of things.”

Bringing his passion for magic into his practice has allowed Dr. Miller to help people to his best ability.

“I think it makes the experience overall more enjoyable and more memorable for the patient,” he said.

Dr. Miller will tell you he finds magic and medicine to be similar but explains there is one distinct difference.

“I’ll always explain what it is that I’m doing to the patient and how it is going to help them,” Dr. Miller said. “I won’t do the same with magic tricks, unfortunately, sorry.”

It’s true. He really won’t share. Trust us, we tried!

“I have two secrets,” he smiled. “Number one don’t give away all your secrets and number two practice. I think most importantly you really have to enjoy it.”

Miller told us every once in a while he even gets a few patients who are fellow magic enthusiasts who like to ‘talk shop’ during their appointments.

